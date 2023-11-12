Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 249.11 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The company has a market cap of C$215.46 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.54. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

