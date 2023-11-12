Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Ameresco stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $665,790. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

