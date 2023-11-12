American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 360,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 92,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 981,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,615. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

