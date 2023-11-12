Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
NYSE AP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
