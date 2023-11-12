Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE AP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Further Reading

