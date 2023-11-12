Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $172.32. 3,671,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,005. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.