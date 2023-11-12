Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $37.33

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

