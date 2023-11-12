Analysts Set Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Target Price at GBX 2,412.50

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,412.50 ($29.78).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.59) to GBX 2,120 ($26.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,362 ($16.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,252 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,418.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,709.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,783.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 3,799 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($61,714.41). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($61,714.41). Also, insider Don Robert acquired 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.12) per share, for a total transaction of £67,255.63 ($83,021.39). 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

