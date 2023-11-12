Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$25.50

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

OR stock opened at C$17.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5686973 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

