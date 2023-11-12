Andra AP fonden Has $9.05 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $248.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

