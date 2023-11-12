Andra AP fonden Purchases 29,400 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

