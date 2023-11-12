Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYK opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average of $282.90. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $216.55 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.