AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the October 15th total of 927,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AngioDynamics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 71,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.21. 408,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,976. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

