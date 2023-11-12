Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

