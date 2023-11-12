Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.