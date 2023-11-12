Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, November 13th.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

