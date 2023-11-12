Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in October

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

APLIF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.29.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

