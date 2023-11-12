ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $29.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MT stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.88. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

