Archer Investment Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

