Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 313 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

