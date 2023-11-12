Archer Investment Corp Has $79,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

