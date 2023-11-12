Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

