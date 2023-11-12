Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

ASC stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $561.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

