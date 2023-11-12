Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in October

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 1.1 %

AMNF opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

