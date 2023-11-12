Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 597,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

