Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

