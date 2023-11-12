Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 44.0% in October

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.