Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Holdings Lifted by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up 11.5% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 2.48% of Aspen Aerogels worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 541,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,732. The company has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.98. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,856.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 61,541 shares of company stock worth $380,117. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

