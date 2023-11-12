Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

ATRO opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $478.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

