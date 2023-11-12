Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Asure Software stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 671,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 295,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 2,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 287,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

