Athena Consumer Acquisition (NYSE:ACAQ) Stock Price Down 70.7%

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 70.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,032,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,859% from the average daily volume of 34,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Get Athena Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-enabled consumer goods and/or service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.