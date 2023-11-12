Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.34. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.