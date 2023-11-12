Avalon Trust Co Invests $28,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $378.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.