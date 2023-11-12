Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

