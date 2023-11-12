AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 732,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at AVITA Medical

In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $66,417.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $66,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. O’toole purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

