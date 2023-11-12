AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AXGN stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.80. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $188,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $202,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,657,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 109,824 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

