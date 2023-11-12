Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $3.65 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

