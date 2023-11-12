Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $649.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banc of California by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 247,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 181.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 765.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 213,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

