BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
Shares of BDORY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BANCO DO BRASIL/S
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.