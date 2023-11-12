BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

