BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
BankUnited Stock Performance
Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.31.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
