Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 14,966 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

