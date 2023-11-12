Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,521 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Zoetis by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 200,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 576,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,360,000 after acquiring an additional 223,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

