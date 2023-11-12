Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

