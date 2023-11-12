Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

