Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

