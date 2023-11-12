Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $232,038. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $393.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

