Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9.11 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

GILD stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.