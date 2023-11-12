Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $394.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.88 and a 200 day moving average of $390.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.02 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

