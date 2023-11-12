Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 244,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

