Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

