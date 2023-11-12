Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.